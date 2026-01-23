President Murmu to embark on 6-day Odisha visit from February 2

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit to Odisha from February 2, during which she will launch various development projects in her native Mayurbhanj district and attend the convocation ceremony of a university in Balasore, among other programmes.

Murmu will arrive in Bhubaneswar on the evening of February 2 and stay the night at the Lok Bhawan, an official statement said.

On February 3, she will visit Jajpur in the morning to offer prayers at Maa Biraja Temple, and then proceed to Balasore to attend the 12th convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University, it said.

In the evening, she will visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The President will tour her native Mayurbhanj district on February 4, where she will inaugurate a holiday home at Mahuldiha in Rairangpur and visit a girls’ higher secondary school run by the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development Department.

She is also scheduled to unveil the statue of Bhanj Bir Sunaram Soren and inaugurate a sports complex at Baidpur, besides laying foundation stones and inaugurating various development projects in Rairangpur.

Murmu will attend a programme at the Rairangpur Jagannath Temple on February 5, and also visit the Similipal National Park, the statement said.

On February 6, she will interact with women and tribal youth groups in the morning and later attend a summit in Bhubaneswar.

She will depart for Chhattisgarh from Bhubaneswar on the morning of February 7, it said. PTI AAM AAM RBT