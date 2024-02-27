President Murmu to give awards to cities, states for accomplishments in water sector

New Delhi: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Tuesday announced the first "Pey Jal Survekshan Awards", which will reflect the remarkable accomplishments of cities and states in the water sector, according to a statement.

President Droupadi Murmu will give away the awards on March 5, the ministry said, adding that the stage is set to honour those who have succeeded in ensuring clean and sustainable water resources for their communities.

"The awards extend to commendations for Best Water Body, Sustainability Champion, Reuse Champion, Water Quality, City Saturation and the coveted AMRUT 2.0 Rotating Trophy of the Year," the statement said.

A distinguished array of 130 awards is set to be bestowed, reflecting the remarkable accomplishments of cities and states, it added.

"These accolades span various categories, from the prestigious Pey Jal Gold, Silver and Bronze City awards, where Gold signifies top performers (1st) in their respective population categories (one to 10 lakh, 10 to 40 lakh and more than 40 lakh), Silver denotes the 2nd position and Bronze the 3rd," it said.

According to the statement, the "Pey Jal Survekshan" results are expected to drive decision-making for urban local bodies (ULBs), enhance service delivery and foster citizen engagement, instilling a sense of ownership and knowledge dissemination about water conservation and optimal use.

The "grand event" will be held at Vigyan Bhawan. The event, set to host a gathering of more than 1,500 awardees and participants, will not only celebrate excellence but also mark the launch of the AMRUT Mitra initiative, with women self-help groups (SHGs) connected live from various locations across the country, the ministry said.