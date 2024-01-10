President Murmu to inaugurate annual handicrafts fair in Haryana's Surajkund

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the annual handicrafts fair in Haryana's Surajkund on February 2, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and extended her a personal invitation for the fair. The president graciously accepted the invitation, it said.

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela is scheduled to be held from February 2 to 18.

After meeting the president, Khattar told reporters that she agreed to inaugurate the fair.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Khattar will participate in the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar.

The senior BJP leader also said that the country eagerly waited for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya for centuries and the moment has finally arrived.

"The current atmosphere mirrors the jubilation that prevailed when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after triumphing over Lanka centuries ago. Similar to Diwali, the nation is expected to be immersed in a celebratory spirit on January 22, the day of Ram Lalla's 'pran pratishtha'," he said.

Advertisment

The consecration ceremony at the temple will be held on January 22.

The chief minister also extended his congratulations to all on the occasion.

Khattar also reaffirmed that a special train from Haryana to Ayodhya will be operational on February 9 to facilitate pilgrims. PTI SUN SZM