New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Greater Noida on Thursday to inaugurate the first Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show.

The trade show is to be held from September 21 to 25.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) tomorrow (September 21, 2023) to inaugurate the first Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. PTI AKV RHL