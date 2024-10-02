President Murmu to inaugurate Global Summit at international headquarters of Brahma Kumaris

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate a four-day Global Summit at the international headquarters of Brahma Kumaris organisation in Sirohi district on October 4.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will also be present in the conference.

The delegates from more than 15 countries from various fields, including education, science, sports, art and culture, politics and social service will participate in the conference.

Dr BK Mrityunjay, the summit coordinator and executive secretary of the organisation, said the conference will be held on the the topic of clean and healthy society through spirituality.

He said President Murmu will reach Shantivan by special plane on the evening of October 3, adding she will formally inaugurate the summit in Diamond Hall the next day.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Nath Reddy, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari will also address different sessions of the conference.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chirag Paswan, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Durga Das Uikey are also scheduled to participate in the conference, he said. PTI SDA AS AS