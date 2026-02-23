President Murmu to inaugurate National Arogya Fair in Maharashtra's Buldhana on Feb 25

Nagpur, Feb 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the National Arogya Fair 2026 in Shegaon in Buldhana during her one-day visit to Maharashtra on February 25, an official said on Monday.

The fair is being organised by the Union ministry of Ayush in collaboration with All India Ayurvedic Congress between February 25 and 28, a PIB release said.

The fair aims to promote Ayush systems of medicine among the general public, provide comprehensive health services and create new livelihood opportunities for farmers through medicinal plant cultivation and agroforestry, it added.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at Visava Maidan of Sant Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, among others, it said.

"Throughout the fair, citizens will have the opportunity to receive free health check-ups, medical consultations, and medicines across various Ayush systems, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa, Homoeopathy, and other traditional healthcare disciplines. The event will feature thematic exhibitions, expert lectures, yoga demonstrations, live therapy counters and interactive sessions on preventive and promotive healthcare," the release informed.

Several reputed Ayush pharmaceutical and wellness companies will showcase good manufacturing practices, quality standards and recent research in the Ayush sector, alongside a dedicated exhibition of medicinal plants and simple home-based remedies for day-to-day health needs.

Separate stalls will be set up for all Ayush streams under the Ministry, enabling visitors to experience the rich diversity of Indian traditional systems of medicine at one platform, the release said.

"A key highlight of the National Arogya Fair 2026 is a special initiative aimed at farmers from Buldhana district and nearby areas, encouraging them to embrace agroforestry and the cultivation of medicinal plants as a sustainable and profitable source of income," it said.

A special programme on 'Ayurvedic Farming, Production and Marketing' has been scheduled on February 27 at 3 pm at the Visava premises, it added.

Union minister Jadhav urged farmers to actively participate in the Ayurvedic farming and production programme and to explore the potential of medicinal plant cultivation alongside conventional crops.

Moving part of their land towards medicinal plants will help farmers secure sustainable and remunerative income, while citizens gain access to high-quality natural treatment options and the Ayush value chain is strengthened, he said.

On the same day, she will grace the state-level launch of 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur, a statement issued by the President's secretariat said. PTI CLS BNM