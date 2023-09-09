President Murmu to inaugurate NeVA project of Gujarat Assembly, address MLAs on September 13

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of the Gujarat Assembly and address legislators on September 13, an official said on Saturday.

The President will inaugurate NeVA, a project has been implemented on the concept of 'One Nation, One Application' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim to make the Assembly paperless, and then address MLAs, Gujarat Assembly secretary DM Patel said.

"Vidhan Sabha Speaker Shankar Chaudhary had invited President Murmu to inaugurate the project and address the House during the 3rd session of the 15th Assembly which commences on September 13," Patel said in a video statement.

"The work to make Gujarat Assembly digital as part of PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Application' project was completed under the guidance of speaker Shankar Chaudhary. President Draupadi Murmu has accepted the invitation to inaugurate the digital house of Gujarat Assembly," he said.

The application aims for active participation of MLAs in various technology-based operations facilitated through tablets for which training was provided to them. PTI KA BNM BNM