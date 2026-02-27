President Murmu to launch Delhi government's welfare schemes for women on March 2

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will launch four women's welfare schemes of the Delhi government on March 2, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

According to officials, the four schemes are 'Saheli Pink Smart Card,' free LPG cylinder scheme, Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, and 'Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar.' "March 2 is a special day for the daughters and women of Delhi. In the esteemed presence of President Droupadi Murmu, several important schemes for women's empowerment will be inaugurated," Gupta said.

The BJP government came to power in Delhi on February 20 last year. To celebrate this achievement, several events have been held highlighting the works done in the past one year.

The CM also announced that approximately 17 lakh women will get financial assistance for an LPG cylinder. Under the scheme, the government will transfer the amount directly to bank accounts through direct benefit transfer on Holi and Diwali.

Earlier, the Delhi government announced the launch of the 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana', upgrading and restructuring the Ladli Scheme of 2008.

"This scheme will ensure financial security and educational continuity for girls from economically weaker families. The Delhi government will provide up to Rs 56,000 per beneficiary, deposited in phased installments linked to education and age-related milestones, beginning from birth and continuing through graduation or diploma-level studies," a government official said.

Under the 'Saheli Pink Smart Card' scheme, government will provide free travel for women and transgenders across Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. This scheme will also be formally launched at the event, officials said.

Another launch would be of the "Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar" scheme, for which an amount of Rs 100 crore will be directly deposited into the accounts of 40,642 girls. In the past few days the chief minister has been holding public outreach programs in several parts of the city, where she presents her government's report card for its first year in office. PTI SSM SSM NB NB