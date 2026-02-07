President Murmu to lay foundation stone of Sri Jagannath temple in Jamshedpur on Feb 26

Jamshedpur, Feb 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will lay the foundation stone of Sri Jagannath temple and a spiritual centre here on February 26.

S K Behera, managing trustee of the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust, in a statement on Saturday, said that the President will perform the 'Bhoomi Pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) and lay the foundation stone for the temple complex on February 26.

Behera said the spiritual centre will be the cornerstone of the trust's upcoming landmark project.

"While the final temple structure will take approximately four years to complete, the trust has prioritised the spiritual centre so that it can be functional much earlier," he said.

It will serve as a hub for research scholars and students to explore spiritual sciences and cultural heritage, providing a moral and intellectual foundation for their future, Behera said.

Spread across 2.5 acres, the temple will be constructed entirely of stone, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and traditional temple architecture, he said.

Behera said construction work is currently underway in full swing to ensure the timely completion of the spiritual centre and the temple sanctum.

Behera said the roots of this project go back to the time when Droupadi Murmu was the Governor of Jharkhand, when this land was originally allotted.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Manjunath Bhajantri has chaired a meeting of senior officials in view of the proposed visit of the President to Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

According to an official statement, the DC has given necessary direction to the officials concerned to ensure necessary arrangements such as security, law and order, smooth traffic, medical, fire brigade, etc.

The statement, however, did not mention the date of Murmu's visit. PTI BS RG