Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu will offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday.

The President, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening for a four-day official visit to the southern state, left for Pathanamthitta district, where the hill shrine is located, this morning.

The president's convoy departed from the Raj Bhavan for the airport at 7.25 am. From there, she will travel by helicopter to Pramadam in Pathanamthitta district, before proceeding to Pamba, the foothills of Sabarimala.

Officials from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) have stated that all arrangements for President Murmu's visit to Sabarimala are in place.

She will reach Sannidhanam in a convoy of five four-wheel-drive vehicles and an ambulance via the Swami Ayyappan Road and the traditional trekking path. Security has been strengthened, and a convoy rehearsal was held recently, TDB officials added.

After the darshan, she will return to Thiruvananthapuram in the evening.

On Thursday, she will unveil a bust of former President K R Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan.

Later, she will inaugurate the Mahasamadhi Centenary celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala and attend the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St Thomas College in Pala, Kottayam district.

President Murmu will conclude her Kerala visit on October 24 by attending the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College in Ernakulam.

On Tuesday, she was welcomed at the international airport by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other public representatives, and senior officials.