President Murmu to open Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Aug 14, visitors to get 'seed papers'

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A stone abacus, sound pipe and music wall are among the key attractions in the famed Amrit Udyan inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which will open for public viewing from Friday.

Visitors to Amrit Udyan will also be given "seed papers" -- a unique and eco-friendly memento -- infused with seeds of Tulsi plant, a senior official said on Tuesday.

President Murmu will inaugurate Amrit Udyan on Wednesday and the garden will remain open for public viewing from Friday till September 15th, from 10 am to 6 pm. The last entry will be at 5.15 pm.

"As a symbol of new life and growth, seed papers encourage visitors to cultivate their own green spaces at home. By sowing these papers, individuals can actively participate in nurturing the planet and witness the wonder of nature transform a simple piece of paper into a thriving plant," said Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President.

She said there are "stone abacus", "sound pipe" and "music wall" in the garden, which will be special attractions for children.

Crafted from natural materials, the stone abacus is an interactive learning tool that invites children to explore the world of numbers in a hands-on and engaging way.

"Designed to blend seamlessly with the park's natural surroundings, the stone abacus offers a tactile experience, encouraging children to learn through play," Gupta told reporters during a media preview of the garden.

She said a sound pipe will allow children to experience first hand the fascinating world of acoustics.

The music wall will be adorned with a variety of instruments made from recycled materials, inviting young minds to experiment with sound and rhythm, Gupta said.

"By transforming discarded objects into musical tools, the music wall promotes environmental consciousness while fostering a love for music," she said.

Efforts have also been made to make visit to the Udyan by differently-abled people as memorable.

"Fragrance of rose at Long Garden, and sounds of wind chimes and water fountain make the Amrit Udyan a sensory garden too, making visit by visually impaired persons a memorable one. This has been done after an accessibility audit of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Amrit Udyan was done," said Mukesh Kumar, Director, President Secretariat.

Amrit Udyan is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres in the Rashtrapati Bhavan -- the office and residence of the President of India.

There are 'vertical gardens' -- cascading waves of greenery, punctuated by bursts of colourful blossoms in a vertically arranged tapestry which serves as a focal photo point -- and 'Bal Vatika' -- specially curated garden for children with features like 'Story of a 225-year-old sheesham tree and treehouse among others.

During Udyan Utsav in the year 2023 and 2024, 23 lakh people, including seven lakh school children, visited the Amrit Udyan.

"For the first time, sports persons have been invited on 29th August on National Sports Day. Besides, teachers from schools and universities have been invited on 5th September on the Teachers Day to visit Amrit Udyan," Gupta said.

A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no. 35 (the entry gate for Amrit Udyan) will also be available for the convenience of the visitors, she said.

A wide variety of Summer Annuals, Bonsai Garden, landscape of rare and exotic flowers at the Central Lawn, Elongated Rose Garden at Long Garden, Majestic Banyans, Bal Vatika with tree house and many features to entertain children will be attraction during the Summer Annuals, Gupta said.

The Amrit Udyan will remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance.

Entry for the public will be from gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road.

Booking of slots and entry to the Udyan is free. Bookings can be made online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https: //visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/) as well as through self service kiosks placed outside gate no. 35 for the "walk-in visitors".

Originally, the garden included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely -- Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam.

The Central Lawn consists of flower beds, fountains, water channels and terraces. These flower beds are planted with 120 varieties of roses and 70 varieties of seasonal flowers.

The Long Garden consists of rectangular and square-shaped rose beds of different varieties. Creepers along the side walls blossom with flowers in different colours.