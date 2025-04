New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City this week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Murmu will travel to Vatican City on Friday on a two-day visit.

"President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Vatican City on April 25 to 26 to attend the state funeral of Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India," the MEA said.