President Murmu to take sortie in light combat helicopter Prachand on Friday

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in the indigenous light combat helicopter Prachand in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Friday.

Murmu will visit Jaisalmer to witness the Indian Air Force's Vayu Shakti exercise.

"Prior to the exercise, the President will fly a sortie in indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) at Jaisalmer," the defence ministry said on Thursday.

"The mission will be undertaken as a two aircraft LCH formation, with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, flying in the second LCH," it said.

The President is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.