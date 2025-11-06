President Murmu to undertake 6-day visit to Angola, Botswana

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit to Angola and Botswana beginning Saturday with a broader aim to further expand India's development partnership with the African continent.

In the first leg of her trip, Murmu will visit Angola from November 8 to 11. From Angola, she will travel to Botswana, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The President of India will be paying a state visit to Angola and Botswana from November 8 to 13. This will be the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to Angola and Botswana," Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, Sudhakar Dalela, said.

India's engagement with the African continent is growing and President Murmu's visit to the two nations should be seen in the larger context of India's priority in expanding the partnership with the African region, he said at a media briefing.

Dalela said India's trade with the African region is reaching almost USD 100 billion.

"India's growing engagement with Africa is also in consonance with the government's priority of strengthening partnerships with countries in the Global South," he said.

Dalela said President Murmu will hold bilateral talks with her Angolan counterpart and attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of the African nation's independence.

She is also scheduled to address the Angolan parliament and interact with members of the Indian community in that country, he said.

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco is currently holding the chairship of the African Union, an influential bloc that comprises 55 African member states.

"Our partnership with Angola, from an energy security perspective, is critical. We would like to explore ways to build momentum and depth in our partnership in the energy sector," Dalela said.

"Angola has a large segment of arable land, and they are very keen that the Indian expertise and Indian technology in the area of agriculture can be utilised by Angola," he said.

President Murmu, during her visit to Botswana from November 11 to 13, will hold bilateral talks with her counterpart from that country Duma Boko.

"The two leaders will discuss and explore new avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of investment, technology, energy, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, defence, and people-to-people ties," Dalela said.

President Murmu is also scheduled to address the national assembly of Botswana.

"The visit will provide us an opportunity to discuss how the Indian business community can partner with their counterparts from Botswana in identified sectors. We are also engaging with Botswana for the translocation of Cheetahs to India as part of Project Cheetah," Dalela said. PTI MPB KVK KVK