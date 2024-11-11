President Murmu to visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu from Nov 12-14

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from November 12 to 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisment

The President will visit the Aviary, Government Engineering College and NIFT campus in Daman on November 12, it said.

"On November 13, the President will visit NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa and interact with the students and faculty of various educational institutions. Subsequently, she will inaugurate Zanda Chowk School and address a public function at Silvassa. On the same evening, she will also visit INS Khukri Memorial," the statement said. PTI AKV DIV DIV