President Murmu to visit Ghaziabad on Sunday

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ghaziabad on Sunday to inaugurate Yashoda Medicity, her office has said.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Indirapuram, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) tomorrow (October 26, 2025) to inaugurate Yashoda Medicity," it said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The president's office shared a picture of the meeting on X.

"Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in a post on the microblogging platform. PTI AKV RC