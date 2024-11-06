President Murmu to visit Goa on Thursday to witness Navy's operational capabilities

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa on Thursday to witness operational capabilities of the Indian Navy combatants, including a glimpse of the flying operations from aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, according to an official statement.

Advertisment

​ Murmu will visit Goa on November 7, to attend the ‘Day at Sea’ event, it said.

"The event will demonstrate the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy combatants, including a glimpse of the flying operations from the INS Vikrant," said the statement issued by the President's office. PTI AKV ​ NB