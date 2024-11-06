President Murmu to visit Goa on Thursday to witness Navy's operational capabilities

New Update
New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa on Thursday to witness operational capabilities of the Indian Navy combatants, including a glimpse of the flying operations from aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, according to an official statement.
Murmu will visit Goa on November 7, to attend the ‘Day at Sea’ event, it said.
"The event will demonstrate the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy combatants, including a glimpse of the flying operations from the INS Vikrant," said the statement issued by the President's office. PTI AKV NB