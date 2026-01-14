President Murmu to visit Jaipur on January 16, attend 'Hanuman Maha Yagya'

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jaipur on January 16 and attend a religious event, an official statement said on Wednesday.

During her visit, she will participate in the 1,008-kund Hanuman Maha Yagya being organised by the Ramanand Mission.

She will arrive in Jaipur on Friday afternoon and proceed to Lok Bhavan before heading to Harmada on Sikar Road to attend the religious event.

Murmu will return to Delhi in the evening after completing her tour.