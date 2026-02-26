President Murmu to visit J'khand's Jamshedpur on Feb 26, lay foundation stone for spiritual centre

Jamshedpur, Feb 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust at Kadma area in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Thursday, officials said. Murmu, who is likely to arrive in the industrial city around 12 pm, will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the centre, they said.

The East Singhbhum district administration has made elaborate security arrangements in view of the President’s visit, the officials said.

Murmu is expected to share the dais with Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan duirng the occasion.

During her brief stay, Murmu will also interact with students of the Tata Manipal Medical College at Baridih, the officials said.

S K Behera, industrialist and managing trustee of the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust, said the proposed spiritual centre will be a replica of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri.

It will be developed over a 2.5-acre land near river Kharkhai at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, Behera said.

He expressed confidence that the project will not only boost religious tourism in Jharkhand, but also serve as a hub for “character building and ethical development” of the younger generation.

"We aim to foster holistic personality development of today’s youth and those pursuing higher education," Behera added. PTI BS RBT