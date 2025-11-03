President Murmu to visit Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand on Tuesday

Nainital, Nov 3 (PTI) President Draupadi Murmu will visit the Kainchi Dham here on Tuesday morning, in view of which, the temple management appealed to the devotees to visit the shrine after 12 pm.

She arrived in Nainital on Monday, the second day of her three-day visit to Uttarakhand. For security reasons, the district has been declared a 'drone no-fly zone'.

Kainchi Dham Temple management said that due to the president's visit on Tuesday, devotees have been urged to come to the temple only after 12 pm.

Devotees have been requested to follow the instructions issued by security personnel and the administration, the temple management added.

It further said that the decision has been taken keeping in mind security, traffic management, and the convenience of the pilgrims.

Murmu is the first president to visit Kainchi Dham. On May 30 last year, former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar also visited the shrine. PTI COR DPT RUK OZ OZ