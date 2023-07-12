President Murmu to visit Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan from July 13-15

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from July 13-15, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The president will grace the 4th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

On July 14, she will address the members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at Jaipur, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

"On the same evening, she will also address a seminar organised by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Rajasthan Branch) at Jaipur," it added. PTI AKV AQS