President Murmu to visit Mathura, Vrindavan by Special Train on Thursday

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will travel to Mathura and Vrindavan on Thursday morning to visit temples, using the President's Special Train, railway sources said.

"She will board the President's Special Train from Delhi's Safdarjung station at 8:10 am to reach Mathura. She will take the road journey from there as there is no rail connectivity between Mathura and Vrindavan. On her return journey, she will take the same train from Mathura in the evening," a senior railway official said.

He added that the necessary instructions have been issued to senior railway officials, station masters, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Force (GRP) personnel, and other staff concerned to ensure their timely presence at assigned duties throughout the route.

Railway sources further said that the origin and destination stations fall under two different railway zones -- Northern Railway and North Central Railway -- and both zones have been directed to coordinate closely to ensure smooth and secure operations.

The President's Special Train is a highly secured, ceremonial train operated by the Ministry of Railways in coordination with zonal railways whenever the president opts to travel by train.

President Murmu had taken this Special Train journey in June 2023, when she travelled from Bhubaneswar to her hometown, Rairangpur, in Odisha. PTI JP MNK MNK