President Murmu to visit Mathura, Vrindavan on Thursday; security tightened

Mathura (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a day-long visit to Mathura and Vrindavan on Thursday, with the district administration implementing multi-layered security arrangements and imposing several restrictions across the city.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh stated that the president will offer prayers at several notable locations, including the Sri Bankey Bihari Temple, Nidhi Van, and Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan. She will also visit Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the 500-year-old Kubja Krishna Temple in Mathura. The presidential train is set to arrive at Vrindaban Road railway station in the morning and will depart from Mathura Junction in the evening.

In total, over 4,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed, including eight companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (approximately 1,000 personnel) and ATS commandos for enhanced security. Teams from central security agencies are also present, and a strict no-fly zone has been established over the city.

"We are keeping an eye on social media, and all suspicious activities will be reported immediately," Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

Traffic diversions have been planned along the president's convoy routes to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, prohibiting assembly of five or more people, remains in force till October 9, officials said.

Government officials noted that this visit is a private religious trip for the president, who will be welcomed by state cabinet minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan.

Temple priest Ashish Chaturvedi said a special 'maha aarti' has been planned at the Kubja Krishna temple, where prayers will be offered for world peace and the good health of those suffering from critical illnesses. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL