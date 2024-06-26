President Murmu to visit Odisha on July 6

Bhubaneswar, Jun 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Odisha on July 6, officials said.

During her four-day visit to Odisha , the President is likely to attend the Rath Yatra festival at Puri on July 7, they said.

As per the tentative schedule, the President is likely to attend a programme in Bhubaneswar on July 6 evening. She would visit Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves in the capital city on July 8, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police commissioner Sanjeev Panda said here on Wednesday.

The President would also grace a function at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Jatni, near Bhubaneswar on June 9, he said, adding, "We have started preparations to ensure full proof security for the president's visit." The President is scheduled to return to New Delhi on June 9. PTI BBM BBM RG