President Murmu to visit Rajasthan, MP, Jharkhand from Sep 18-20: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand from September 18 to 20, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The president will grace the 18th convocation of the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur in Rajasthan on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

On September 19, Murmu will address the Safai Mitra Sammelan and lay the foundation stone for the Indore-Ujjain Six-lane Road Project at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

On the same day, she will grace the 14th convocation of the Devi Ahilya University at Indore, the statement said.

On September 20, President Murmu will grace and address the centenary celebration of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture Ranchi in Jharkhand, it added. PTI AKV AKV MNK MNK