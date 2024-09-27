President Murmu to visit Telangana on Saturday

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Telangana on Saturday to attend different functions, according to an official statement.

During the day-long stay, the President will grace the 21st convocation of NALSAR University of Law at Hyderabad, it said.

She will also inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024 at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

The eight-day-long Kala Mahotsav will showcase the art, culture, crafts, and culinary diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, it added. PTI AKV NB