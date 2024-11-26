President Murmu to visit TN from Nov 27-30

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30 and is scheduled to attend various functions.

An official release here said the President will address the faculty and student officers of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, on November 28, and on November 29, she will interact with the members of tribal women Self-Help Groups and prominent members of the tribal community in Nilgiris district at the Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

Murmu will grace the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur on November 30. PTI JSP KH