President Murmu to visit West Bengal on Thursday

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit West Bengal on Thursday to launch an advanced stealth frigate and a campaign against addiction, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

"During her one-day stay in Kolkata, the president will launch 'My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal' Campaign under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', organised by Brahma Kumaris at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. She will also grace the launch of Vindhyagiri – the sixth ship of project 17A of Indian Navy at Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited," it said in a statement.