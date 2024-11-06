President Murmu to witness naval operations on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Nov 7

Panaji, Nov 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will witness a full spectrum of naval operations on board indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the Goa coast on Thursday.

An Indian Navy spokesperson said Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, will receive Murmu at INS Hansa (Naval Air Station at Goa).

He said a 150-man ceremonial guard of honour will be presented to the President, the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces.

"Soon thereafter, the honourable President will embark the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea off Goa," said the spokesperson.

This will be the maiden sailing of Murmu on board the INS Vikrant to witness a full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations, he added.

"The scheduled operations include surface ships ops, battle actions, submarine exercises, air power demo, including take off and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft/helicopters, and a flypast by naval aircraft," the spokesperson said. PTI RPS RSY