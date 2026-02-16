President Murmu to witness naval strength at International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will on Wednesday witness the International Fleet Review (IFR) organised by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam, a congregation of warships and submarines of friendly countries displaying their military skills, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The mega event where the president reviews the capabilities of the Indian Navy, along with that of visiting ships from friendly countries, including key warships and submarines, will be part of her two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh starting Tuesday, the statement said.

According to the Navy, the president will review the assembled fleet at the Review Anchorage Area off Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning.

An indigenously-built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Sumedha, will serve as the Presidential Yacht and lead the Presidential Column.

The review will include anchored ships from India and friendly foreign countries, a steampast by mobile columns of warships and submarines, and a flypast by naval aircraft. The event will also feature a parade of sailing vessels, search-and-rescue demonstrations by helicopters and displays by marine commandos.

The Indian Navy is hosting the IFR at Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 25, bringing together warships and delegations from partner navies within a framework of professional exchange, ceremonial engagement and maritime cooperation.

"The President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh (Visakhapatnam) on February 17 and 18. On February 18, the President will witness the International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam," the statement said.

In a separate statement, the Navy said the event will feature a Presidential Fleet Review at sea, showcasing indigenous naval platforms and reflecting India's transformation into a "Builder’s Navy". Indian Navy ships will be joined by vessels from friendly foreign countries, the Indian Coast Guard and the merchant marine.

A time-honoured naval tradition, the IFR assembles ships and sailors from friendly foreign navies and serves as a platform for confidence-building, mutual respect and operational familiarity. For India, the event reflects its naval heritage and contemporary role as a responsible maritime nation committed to dialogue and partnership at sea. PTI MHS ABS RC