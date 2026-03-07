President Murmu urges Santal youth to embrace education, preserve language and traditions

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the contributions of the Santal community to India’s freedom struggle have not received due recognition, asserting that several legendary figures were "not deliberately included in history." Speaking at the ninth International Santal Conference in West Bengal's Siliguri, she recalled, "It is a matter of pride for the Santal community that our ancestor, Tilka Majhi, raised the banner of revolt against exploitation nearly 240 years ago. Nearly 60 years after his revolt, the brave brothers Sido-Kanhu and Chand-Bhairav, along with the brave sisters Phoolo-Jhano, led the Santal Hul in 1855." Murmu said, "But I know how much the Santals have contributed for the country. Baba Tilka Majhi, Sido-Kanhu and Chand-Bhairav, and there are others whose names are not in history. I think, if their names were included, then the entire history would be filled with their names. But their names were not deliberately included. Even today, history wants their names. But why are you scared and walking behind?" She praised the courage of the Santals, saying, "You are the ancestors of them, but I do not think that you are Santals; you have the blood of the Santals running in your veins. Santals do not like inferiority. They fight against inferiority; they are brave and belong to a brave community." Highlighting ongoing challenges, the President questioned the pace of development in some regions, adding, "I don't think that Santals and other adivasis in this area are progressing. I don't think that you are getting the benefits of the development." She also noted obstacles in organising such gatherings, suggesting that "When I was coming here to this international conference, I realised that someone was not willing for this meeting to take place. It seems that some do not want the Santals to progress, to learn and to unite to be strong." Murmu recalled key milestones in Santali identity, stating, "The year 2003 will always be remembered in the history of the Santali community. That year, the Santali language was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India. Last year, on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Constitution, written in the Santali language in the Ol Chiki script, was released." Paying tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, inventor of the Ol Chiki script, she said, "In 1925, Pandit Raghunath Murmu invented the Ol Chiki script. His contributions provided Santali speakers with a new opening for expression. He also composed plays such as Bidu Chandan, Kherwal Veer, Dalege Dhan, and Sido Kanhu - Santal Hul. In this way, he spread the light of literature and social consciousness within the Santali community." She urged Santals to learn other languages while remaining rooted in their own.

On cultural and social responsibilities of tribal communities, Murmu said, "Tribals have preserved their folk music, dances and traditions for centuries. They have maintained a sensitivity to nature, passed down from generation to generation. The lesson of nature conservation must be passed to future generations." She stressed balancing tradition with modern development. "Along with preserving folk traditions and the environment, our tribal communities must embrace modern development and move forward on the journey of progress. I am confident that members of tribal communities, including the Santal community, will set an example of the harmony between progress and nature." Emphasising the importance of education and empowerment, the President said, "Tribal youth must progress through education and skill development. But in all these efforts, they should not forget their roots. We should resolve to preserve our language and culture, prioritise education and maintain unity and fraternity in society. This will help us in building an empowered society and a strong India." PTI SCH BDC MNB