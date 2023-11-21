President Murmu urges students to become agents of positive change and champions of integrity

Sambalpur (Odisha), Nov 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said engineers and technocrats will play a vital role in making India a developed nation by 2047 and urged students to strive to become agents of positive change, advocates of diversity and champions of integrity.

Murmu said this while addressing the 15th annual convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

Stating that the government has set a target to make India a developed nation before 2047, Murmu said that technology can accelerate the pace of development.

"Therefore, technocrats and engineers will play an important role in making India a developed nation," she said.

Suggesting the students to be mindful of the fact that their success will not solely be measured by their personal achievements, she said it will also be measured by the positive impact they will make on the lives of others.

She urged them to make every effort for excellence, not just for personal gain, but also for the progress of the nation.

"I urged upon the students to strive to become agents of positive change, advocates of diversity and champions of integrity," the President said adding that the development of country depends on the contribution of youth.

As engineers, students will be the architects of progress, as innovators, they will be bridges between imagination and reality, she noted adding that in the rapidly progressing world, the skill and knowledge that they have acquired in this institution are going to be the bedrock upon which their future as well as the future of the nation will be built.

The President expressed satisfaction over VSSUT students developing a special Satellite Launch Vehicle. It received appreciation from ISRO and a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the university and ISRO for further research.

She noted that an innovation and incubation center has been established on the campus of this university. She appreciated students and faculty of the university for their creative work.

Stating that one should not forget traditional values while embracing technical advancements, the President said the National Education Policy - 2020 focuses on mother tongue, tradition and culture.

She said the development of the country should be inclusive and dedicated to the entire humanity. "We must always remember the values inherent in our culture to make development humanity friendly," Murmu said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB