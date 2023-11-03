President Murmu urges urgent action on climate change, says time 'not on our side'

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Climate change has become a major concern, directly impacting food and water security, but time is "not on our side" in the face of this crisis, President Droupadi Murmu warned on Friday.

While inaugurating an art exhibition to celebrate the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger, she emphasised the need to strengthen conservation, adaptation, and mitigation strategies by integrating traditional and modern thinking to address climate change.

She said that unchecked materialism, brute commercialism, and greedy opportunism have taken a toll on the planet, leaving the five essential elements of life in distress.

"Climate change has raised concerns about food and water security. We are battling a grave crisis where time is not on our side. In this race against time, what we need is a concerted action plan guided by knowledge and wisdom," she said.

The President said forest dwellers, who have a long history of practising environmental prudence and climate wisdom, serve as excellent role models for such efforts.

She also praised India's emergence as a leading nation in integrated climate action under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and commended his focus on wildlife preservation.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey were also present on the occasion. PTI GVS CK