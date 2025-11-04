President Murmu urges youth to contribute towards making India developed by 2047

Nainital, Nov 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday exhorted the youths to come forward to contribute towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

President Murmu is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand.

“The government has set a goal of making India a developed nation by the year 2047. Young people like students of Kumaun University have a significant role to play in achieving this goal,” the President said during the 20th convocation ceremony of Kumaun University at Nainital.

India is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world as the government has taken several policy initiatives to ensure continued progress in the country, she said.

“These initiatives are creating numerous opportunities for the youth. Higher education institutions should take all necessary steps to encourage the youth so they can utilize these opportunities,” the president said.

Education is the foundation of any nation's development and therefore, education should not only develop students' intellect and skills, but also strengthen their moral strength and character, she added.

“Education not only makes us self-reliant, but also teaches us to be humble and to contribute to the development of society and the country,” she said.

President Murmu urged the students to dedicate their education to the nation's service and helping the underprivileged section of the society, and said it is important to promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

She was happy to note that Kumaun University is committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation.

Murmu said that a multidisciplinary approach is crucial for the proper application of education and research. She also expressed confidence that the university will move forward with this approach.

The Himalayas are known for their life-giving resources, she said, adding that it is everyone's responsibility to conserve and enhance these resources.

President Murmu was happy to note that Kumaun University is making conscious efforts towards environmental protection.

She said as an educational institution, Kumaun University also has certain social responsibilities. She also urged the faculty and students of the University to visit nearby villages, observe and understand the problems of villagers, and do whatever is possible to find their solutions. PTI DPT NB NB