President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at the Gandhi Smriti museum here on Monday.

They also attended a 'Bhajan Sandhya' at Gandhi Smriti, formerly Birla Bhavan where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

On the occasion, a message from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also read out. October 2 is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

"On this International Day of Non-Violence, we commemorate not only the birth of Mahatma Gandhi but also the timeless values he championed: mutual respect and understanding, justice, and the power of peaceful action," the UN secretary-general's message read.

Vijay Goel, vice chairman of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, was also present in the programme.