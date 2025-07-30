President Murmu visits Dakshineswar Temple, offers prayers to Goddess Kali

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday evening visited the centuries-old Dakshineswar Temple and offered prayers to Goddess Kali.

Murmu, who had earlier in the day attended the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS-Kalyani in Nadia district of West Bengal, arrived at the temple located near Kolkata around 6 pm and offered puja to 'Maa Bhabatarini' (Kali) in the presence of temple committee members and priests.

She also witnessed 'aarti', temple sources said.

Earlier in the day, Murmu arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata aboard a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and then boarded IAF's MI-17 helicopter to reach Kalyani by noon.

After the AIIMS-Kalyani function, she returned to the city on the helicopter by 5.15 pm and travelled by road to Dakshineswar Temple.

Murmu later headed to the Raj Bhavan in the evening for an overnight stay.

On July 31, Murmu is scheduled to attend meetings with prominent intellectuals between 9.20 am and 9.50 am before leaving for Kolkata airport and departing for New Delhi, official sources said.

Tight security arrangements were in place for the President's visit. Traffic restrictions were imposed at several important junctions in the city.

Vehicular traffic was also diverted from some of the arterial roads and feeder roads for a certain period of time. PTI SUS ACD