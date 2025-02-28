President Murmu visits earthquake memorial in Bhuj, White Rann of Kutch

Bhuj, Feb 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited a memorial-cum-museum in Bhuj town dedicated to the people who died in the devastating 2001 earthquake in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The President visited various galleries of the memorial, Smritivan, and heard stories of strength and resilience amidst devastation caused by a powerful earthquake that struck Kutch district 24 years ago, a state government release said.

The Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum pays homage to nearly 13,000 people who died in the natural disaster, one of the worst in the country's modern history.

Later, Murmu reached the White Rann of Kutch at Dhordo tent city, interacted with local artisans and watched the sunset.

Murmu visited craft stalls at Gujarat Tourism Tent City, Kutch, where she witnessed the products of local craftspersons and interacted with them, President of India's official handle on X posted.

She watched spectacular sunset during her visit to the White Desert at the Rann of Kutch, another post on the social media site said. PTI PD RSY