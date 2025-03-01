President Murmu visits Harappan-era city Dholavira in Gujarat

Bhuj, Mar 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited Dholavira, a major archaeological site belonging to the Indus Valley Civilisation located on the Khadir Bet island in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said.

During her visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site and a metropolis of the 5,000-year-old civilisation, President Murmu was given in-depth information about the phased development of ancient human civilisation and town planning, a government release said.

She was briefed about the site - one of the best preserved urban settlements that was occupied between 3000-1500 BCE - by Yadubir Singh Rawat, Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), it said.

President Murmu got detailed information about the Harappan culture, housing, systems of water storage and disposal existing in those times, and huge walls in the ancient metropolis, it said.

"She was overwhelmed by seeing the ancient bead making factory, well-planned stepwell, upper town, middle town and lower town, etc," the release said.

Various artefacts, pottery remains, various copper items, weighing instruments and stone ornaments found during the excavation of the Dholavira site by the ASI were shown to her, it said.

At the end of the visit, Murmu also planted saplings on the premises of the Dholavira site.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Minister in-charge of Kutch Praful Pansheriya, Kutch District Collector Amit Arora and senior officials were present on this occasion. PTI KA PD NP