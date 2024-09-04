President Murmu visits Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara at Nanded in central Maharashtra.

She also visited the `langar' (community kitchen) on the gurdwara premises, an official said.

Hazur Sahib is one of the five prominent religious centres of Sikhism.

Murmu was on a three-day visit to the state since Monday.

The president was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, and also her daughter Itishree Murmu.

They were greeted by members of the Gurdwara board, district guardian minister Girish Mahajan, senior officials and others.

The president later met beneficiaries of the PM Swanidhi Scheme, and interacted with cutlery, toy shop owner Ketan Kalaskar, and fruit and juice business owner Samshersingh Rathod, the official said. PTI AW KRK