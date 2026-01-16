President Murmu visits Jaipur, attends Rambhadracharya's religious programme

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Jaipur on Friday on a one-day visit to Rajasthan and attended a religious programme.

The president participated in the 1,008-kund Hanuman Mahayagya organised by Ramanand Mission at Nindar Housing Scheme in the Harmada area on Sikar Road. The event also marked the conclusion of Shri Ram Katha and Mahayagya, which has been going on since January 8, by Peethadheeshwar Rambhadracharya.

Governor Haribhau Bagade received the president at the airport. He also attended the event with the president.

The president later left Jaipur, according to a Lok Bhawan spokesperson.