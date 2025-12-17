President Murmu visits Sripuram Golden temple in TN, offers prayers

Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Dec 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu visited the Sripuram Golden Temple here on Wednesday and offered prayers during her brief visit to Tamil Nadu.

She was received with full temple honours upon her arrival and was conducted around the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple.

The president inaugurated a meditation hall established at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, on the occasion.

Earlier, upon her arrival at the Sripuram helipad, she was received by TN Governor R N Ravi and other officials. PTI JSP SA