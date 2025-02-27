President Murmu visits Statue of Unity, pays tribute to Sardar Patel

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Feb 27 (PTI) President Dropudi Murmu on Thursday visited the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar, formerly Kevadia, in Gujarat’s Narmada district and paid tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Murmu, who is on a four-day visit to Gujarat, is scheduled to address the convocation ceremonies of the National Institute of Design and National Forensic Science University. Besides the Statue of Unity, she will also visit Kutch and Dholavira.

The President reached Ekta Nagar on Wednesday night.

“President Droupadi Marmu visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and paid her tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” the official X handle of the President of India posted.

The President also visited Sardar Sarovar Dam and Jungle Safari Park at Ekta Nagar, a Gujarat government release said.

“The President was briefed about the struggles to get the dam built, the huge quantity of water it can store, power generation from the day, its canal network and how people of Gujarat and other states are benefiting from it,” the release said.

On Thursday evening, the President will attend the 44th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad as the chief guest, according to a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

On February 28, the President will attend the third convocation of the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar. Later that day, she will visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial at Bhuj in Kutch district, said the release.

On March 1, Murmu will visit Dholavira, a Harappan-era archaeological site in Kutch which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, added the release. PTI PD NR