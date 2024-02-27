President Murmu witnesses art exhibition at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday witnessed an art exhibition at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here, her office said in a statement.

The paintings displayed at the exhibition were created by the artists who stayed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from February 21 to 27, 2024 under the artist-in-residency initiative 'SRIJAN 2024'.

The 13 artists who are part of the residency programme include some senior artists such as Vasudeo Kamath, Nihar Das and Kavita Nayar as well as budding artists such as Jayashree Jena, Manish Kumar Gond and and Pratap Badatya, it said.

During their stay, artists participated in various activities like painting workshops, panel discussions etc in which students from various schools/colleges of Delhi were invited, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

These paintings will be exhibited in the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the public, it added. PTI AKV CK