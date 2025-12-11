President Murmu witnesses polo exhibition match in Imphal

Imphal, Dec 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived here on a two-day visit to Manipur, on Thursday afternoon witnessed a traditional polo match.

Murmu watched the traditional 'Sagol Kangjei' exhibition match at the historic Mapal Kangjeibung or Imphal Polo Ground. Manipur's 'Sagol Kangjei' is considered the precursor to the modern polo game.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and other senior officials were also present.

Earlier in the day, Murmu arrived in Imphal aboard an Indian Air Force flight and was received by Bhalla.

"She was also given a ceremonial guard of honour by women personnel of Manipur Police at Imphal Airport, an official said. PTI COR ACD