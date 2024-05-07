President Murmu worships at Tara Devi, Sankat Mochan temples in Himachal

Shimla, May 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, performed puja at the famous Tara Devi temple and Sankat Mochan temple here on Tuesday.

Murmu, accompanied by members of her family and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, went around the Tara Devi temple located at commanding heights overlooking Shimla, about 17 km from here.

She also became the first president of the country to eat at the langar (bhandara) at the temple. The temple committee presented a memento of the temple to her.

Earlier, she worshipped at the Sankat Mochan temple and took keen interest in its history. She was presented an idol of 'Ram Darbar' by the governor. She was also briefed about the history of the temple.

These temples are visited by a large number of people on Tuesdays and Sundays but today there was no rush as the entry was restricted. PTI BPL KSS KSS