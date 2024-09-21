President Murmu's press secretary Ajay Kumar Singh gets one-year extension

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The term of Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, was on Saturday extended by one year, till September 25, 2025, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Singh, press secretary to the President, on contract basis, for a further term of one year beyond September 25, 2024, which is from September 26, 2024 to September 25, 2025, the order read.

Senior journalist Singh was appointed as the press secretary to former President Ram Nath Kovind for one year in September 2019. His tenure was extended, for a term co-terminus with the then President Kovind, in 2020.

Singh's term was further extended by two years in September 2022.

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. PTI AKV RPA