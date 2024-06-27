President Murmu's speech in Parliament 'hollow': Mayawati

Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday that President Droupadi Murmu's speech in Parliament to highlight the achievements of the Union government in the last 10 years were meagre in terms of ground reality and more of "hawa hawai" (hollow).

Murmu addressed the first joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said the government is least concerned about the problems of poverty, unemployment and welfare of the weaker sections of society. The central government does not have enough focus on the roadmap for the next five years, she said.

The BSP supremo said the Presidential address should draw attention towards burning issues of the society instead of putting blame on each others.

The President highlighted the achievements of the government in different fields in the last decade.

She said the country was making efforts to become the third biggest economy. PTI SNS KSS KSS