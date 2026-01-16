President Murmu's visit to Jalandhar for convocation event cancelled due to bad weather

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to Jalandhar on Friday for a convocation ceremony was cancelled due to bad weather, an official said.

Murmu, who reached Amritsar on Thursday, where she addressed a convocation function at the Guru Nanak Dev University, was to attend the 21st convocation ceremony of the Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in Jalandhar as the chief guest on Friday.

“The president's visit was cancelled due to bad weather conditions,” Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said over the phone.

Notably, many places in Punjab have been blanketed by dense fog during morning hours over the past few days.

The convocation ceremony at the Jalandhar institute was held as per schedule, with Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, in attendance.

On Thursday evening, the Punjab government hosted a dinner in the president's honour in Amritsar, which was attended by Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and some state ministers.