President nominates SC judge Surya Kant as executive chairman of NALSA

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Supreme Court judge Surya Kant as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

"As executive chairman, Justice Surya Kant will lead NALSA's mission to provide accessible and free legal aid to all citizens, particularly those from marginalized and economically weaker sections of society pan-India," NALSA said in a press release.

It said the nomination was made by the President and a notification was published by the Ministry of Law and Justice on May 9.

"Justice B R Gavai, judge, Supreme Court of India, was the previous executive chairman of NALSA. As per convention, the post is occupied by the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of India," it said.

Justice Gavai is set to be sworn in as the 52nd CJI on May 14.

Justice Surya Kant is currently the chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.

The NALSA said prior to his nomination as the executive chairman, Justice Surya Kant has played a significant role in advancing access to justice and has been a strong proponent of legal aid and institutional reforms in the justice delivery system. PTI ABA ZMN