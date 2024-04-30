President of Sri Sarada Math Pravrajika Anandaprana dies at 98

Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) Pravrajika Anandaprana Mataji, president of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, died here on Monday.

Mataji, who was 98, had been suffering from old age-related ailments and was discharged from RKM-run Ramakrishna Seva Pratisthan hospital some days back, an official of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission told PTI.

She was under treatment at the Sarada Math headquarters here and died at 9:45 am, she said.

Condoling her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X handle, Pravrajika Anandaprana Mataji, the most "Revered President of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, will be remembered for her monumental service to society and inculcating values of spirituality among people.

"Her efforts in healthcare, education and empowering Nari Shakti will also be remembered. My thoughts are with the countless devotees in this sad hour. Om Shanti." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X handle, "Saddened to know that Most Revered President of Sri Sarada Math & Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, Pravrajika Anandaprana Mataji entered Maha Samadhi today morning at Sri Sarada Math, Dakshineswar." "My pranam to the departed soul of the great spiritual leader. My condolences to the millions of devotees across the world," she added.

Mataji's mortal remains will be kept at Sarada Math's main office till 6 pm for millions of devotees to pay their last respects.

She had taken over as president on January 14, 2023.